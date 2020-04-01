NFL agent Buddy Baker, the CEO of Exclusive Sports Group, shared a heartbreaking message on social media. Baker shared a video where he revealed both of his parents have passed away due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Baker, who represents NFL stars like tight end Jack Doyle and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, said his parents were in perfect health just a few weeks ago.

His parents had been married for 51 years before dying just six minutes apart.

“My parents were amazing people,” Baker said. “They were married 51-plus years and they passed away six minutes apart. Just a few weeks ago, they were in perfect health. We live in a world of, ‘It can’t happen to me. It can’t happen to us. It can’t happen to my family.’ Well, it happened to us. I’d like to take this time to make people start thinking about making a change. While the CDC and all the regulatory bodies make suggestions about what we should do, I’m not sure everyone understands the importance of it. Hopefully, this can be the catalyst for a change. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands as regularly as you can. And importantly, stay at home.

“It’s not the easy choice, but it’s the right choice. It’s the safe choice.”

In loving memory of my mom and dad- please make the tough and right choice and help stop the spreading of this virus. pic.twitter.com/FqVEWjdscq — Buddy Baker (@ESG_Baker) March 31, 2020

