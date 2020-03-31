WATCH: ‘Big’ John McCarthy Rips ‘Absolute Loser’ Jon Jones

Referee “Big” John McCarthy is not a fan of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Following his most recent arrest, McCarthy once again sounded off on Jones for his reckless behavior outside of the cage.

While McCarthy takes nothing away from the level of fighter Jones is, he ripped into the champion during an appearance on the Weighing In podcast for how he handles himself in his everyday life.

McCarthy blasted Jones for being an “absolute loser” while suggesting the UFC titleholder will spend some time behind bars after being arrested on a DWI and firearm charge.

“Oh, he’s (Jon) going to go (to jail). On this, guaranteed he’s going to have time that he’s sitting in a cell,” McCarthy said, as transcribed by Middle Easy. “When you do the fight game, you show how good you are. You are the yin and yang when it comes to your life and your fight ability. You are a world champion inside the cage. Outside the cage, you’re an absolute loser.”

McCarthy went on to suggest the UFC should strip Jones of his light heavyweight title and release him from his contract.

Jones was officially arrested for aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance. Last year, Jones was arrested on battery charges. The latest arrest is his second for driving while intoxicated.

You can check out the full interview below.