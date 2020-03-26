UFC champion Jon Jones is once again in trouble with the law. According to a report from MMA Fighting, the light heavyweight king was busted for aggravated DWI and a firearms charge by Albuquerque Police in New Mexico.

He was officially arrested for aggravated DWI (driving while intoxicated), negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container and driving with no proof of insurance.

Jones has since been released from custody, per the report.

The arrest came after police officers responded to reports of gunshots, though Jones denied knowing anything about any shots being fired.

From the report:

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the area of 3rd Street and Central Avenue just after 1 a.m. in reference to gunshots fired. When they arrived they found Jones inside his vehicle with the engine on. Jones told police he did not know anything about the shots fired. Officers noticed signs of intoxication and police say Jones admitted to officers that he had been driving earlier and intended to drive now. Police say Jones consented to a sobriety test and performed poorly on it. Police add that when he was given a Breathalyzer he tested at least twice above the legal limit.

Jones also was in possession of a bottle of Recuerdo, a tequila brand from fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Last year, Jones was arrested last year on battery charges. The latest arrest is his second for driving while intoxicated.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.