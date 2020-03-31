NFL Draft 2020: Top Prospects to ‘Attend’ Draft Remotely

The National Football League has been forced to switch up its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally slated to take place in Las Vegas, players will not have the opportunity to walk across the stage to shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell due to social distancing rules.

However, the top prospects will be involved.

NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent reportedly sent a letter to approximately 50 of the top prospects in this year’s draft class to “attend” the draft virtually via video conference.

“Our plan is to connect you with NFL fans watching the Draft live from around the world, directly from your home,” Vincent wrote to the players, via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Pelissero added: “In all, 50+ are expected to be involved via video, social media, etc. No trip to Las Vegas, but players and families will receive a ‘draft package’ as well.”

The video conferencing will give fans an opportunity to hear from their team’s newest players will bringing some much-needed content during the current void in the sports world caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is just the latest change in the NFL Draft since the league decided to take its show on the road. Las Vegas had edged out bids from cities like Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Nashville, and Cleveland/Canton to host this year’s draft from April 23 to April 25 before the last-minute changes.

In recent years, the NFL has strayed from tradition and moved the draft out of New York City, where it had been held for years.

In 2015, the NFL Draft moved to Chicago, Illinois which marked the first time since 1965 that the draft was held outside of New York City. It was held at Auditorium Theatre in Grant Part which marked the first draft to feature an outdoor component. The draft returned to Chicago in 2016 after the great reception a year prior. In 2017, the draft shifted to Philadelphia where it was held on the iconic Rocky Steps outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was the most attended draft in NFL history with more than 250,000 fans.

Then, in 2018, the draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and it marked more NFL first’s. It was the first time in history that the draft was held in the state of Texas, while also being the first draft to take place in an NFL stadium. The 2019 NFL Draft was held in Nashville, Tennessee.