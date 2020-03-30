UFC Working to Replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is desperately scrambling to keep moving forward with UFC 249 on pay-per-view next month despite lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov saying he will not be able to make the fight.

Nurmagomedov is on lockdown in Russia and will be unable to catch a flight to Las Vegas or any location the UFC chooses for the event.

That would leave Tony Ferguson without an opponent, but the UFC reportedly has someone in mind.

After Khabib announced that he was locked down in Russia during an Instagram Live session, reports surfaced that the promotion is looking to replace Nurmagomedov with fan-favorite Justin Gaethje.

“According to sources, UFC is aware of Nurmagomedov’s status and have now begun looking at alternate plans for the April 18 main event and card, which they are still determined to put on,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter. “As a result, Tony Ferguson, per sources, has been offered a fight against top contender Justin Gaethje, however, that fight has not been agreed upon nor finalized. Neither has a location for the event.”

As a result, Tony Ferguson, per sources, has been offered a fight against top contender Justin Gaethje, however, that fight has not been agreed upon nor finalized. Neither has a location for the event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 30, 2020

Do you have any interest in seeing Gaethje step in as a late replacement for Nurmagomedov or would you prefer the UFC pull the plug on the event and indefinitely postpone it? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

*fight card is subject to change