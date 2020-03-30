UFC Working to Replace Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is desperately scrambling to keep moving forward with UFC 249 on pay-per-view next month despite lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov saying he will not be able to make the fight.
Nurmagomedov is on lockdown in Russia and will be unable to catch a flight to Las Vegas or any location the UFC chooses for the event.
That would leave Tony Ferguson without an opponent, but the UFC reportedly has someone in mind.
After Khabib announced that he was locked down in Russia during an Instagram Live session, reports surfaced that the promotion is looking to replace Nurmagomedov with fan-favorite Justin Gaethje.
“According to sources, UFC is aware of Nurmagomedov’s status and have now begun looking at alternate plans for the April 18 main event and card, which they are still determined to put on,” ESPN’s Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter. “As a result, Tony Ferguson, per sources, has been offered a fight against top contender Justin Gaethje, however, that fight has not been agreed upon nor finalized. Neither has a location for the event.”
