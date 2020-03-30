Tampa Bay Buccaneers Not Interested in Adding Antonio Brown

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added Tom Brady, there was speculation about whether the team could reunite him with wide receiver Antonio Brown. The team quickly put an end to those discussions by saying that the move would “not happen.”

Now, Bucs general manager Jason Licht is reaffirming the team’s stance.

During an appearance on ESPN, Licht said that the team is “focused on other areas” as they continue to move forward with reshaping their roster, according to Pro Football Talk. When the team already has Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the outside, it would make sense to keep their focus elsewhere as they continue to strengthen their roster around Brady.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.