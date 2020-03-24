UFC 249 Has a New Location; Will Take Place in Closed Arena

UFC 249 will go on. The highly-anticipated lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was booted from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a new location has been found.
According to UFC president Dana White, he has located a new venue to host the event.
While a venue has been found, it has not been named but we do know that it will be held without any fans in attendance.
“I do (know where it is),” White said on Instagram Live. “But I’m not ready to tell you yet. I know lots of things. … There’s not going to be any fans there. It’s going to be a closed event.”
While the previous lineup is set, there is no word on how many changes could or will take place.
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson
Date: TBD
Location: TBD
Venue: TBD
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 249 Fight Card
- Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad
- Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba