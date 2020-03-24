UFC 249 Has a New Location; Will Take Place in Closed Arena

UFC 249 will go on. The highly-anticipated lightweight championship bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was booted from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a new location has been found.

According to UFC president Dana White, he has located a new venue to host the event.

While a venue has been found, it has not been named but we do know that it will be held without any fans in attendance.

“I do (know where it is),” White said on Instagram Live. “But I’m not ready to tell you yet. I know lots of things. … There’s not going to be any fans there. It’s going to be a closed event.”

While the previous lineup is set, there is no word on how many changes could or will take place.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba