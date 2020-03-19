New York State Athletic Commission Says UFC 249 Can’t Be Held in Brooklyn

UFC 249 is going to need to find a new home. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the New York State Athletic Commission announced that the highly-anticipated UFC 249 event featuring a lightweight championship between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson cannot be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY.,” an official statement to MMA Fighting read.
The UFC previously announced that it’s upcoming UFC on ESPN+ and ESPN cards have been postponed during the pandemic.
Despite the removal from New York, UFC president Dana White is adamant that the event will take place, though he said it would “probably not even going to be in the United States.”
When the UFC returns remains to be seen.
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson
Date: TBD
Location: TBD
Venue: TBD
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 249 Fight Card
- Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad
- Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba