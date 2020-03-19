New York State Athletic Commission Says UFC 249 Can’t Be Held in Brooklyn

UFC 249 is going to need to find a new home. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the New York State Athletic Commission announced that the highly-anticipated UFC 249 event featuring a lightweight championship between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson cannot be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in line with recent guidance issued by the Center for Disease Control and New York State, the New York State Athletic Commission informed the UFC that UFC 249 cannot be held in NY.,” an official statement to MMA Fighting read.

The UFC previously announced that it’s upcoming UFC on ESPN+ and ESPN cards have been postponed during the pandemic.

Despite the removal from New York, UFC president Dana White is adamant that the event will take place, though he said it would “probably not even going to be in the United States.”

When the UFC returns remains to be seen.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: TBD

Location: TBD

Venue: TBD

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba