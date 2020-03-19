Tampa Bay Buccaneers Attracting Free Agents After Tom Brady Signing

Tom Brady is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020-21 NFL season and it has had an incredible impact on the franchise since his signing was first reported. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, free agents are now reaching out to the Buccaneers due to the Brady signing.

“Since word surfaced that Tom Brady is expected to land in Tampa, an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots’ QB there, per league sources,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

Brady had bid farewell to New England earlier in the week.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me – I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Although my football journey will take play elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

It will be interesting to see how Brady’s tenure with the Buccaneers goes and how the AFC East will shake up now that he is no longer there.