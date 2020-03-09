Big 12 Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

Who is ready for March Madness? The 2020 Big 12 basketball tournament is set to officially tip-off at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, March 11 as the major conference tournaments get underway in anticipation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Leading the way in the Big 12 is the regular-season champion Kansas Jayhawks, who will be looking to claim the tournament title after falling short to Iowa State a season ago.
Rounding out the top five seeds in the Big 12 are the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Big 12 tournament championship will take place Saturday, March 14 on ESPN.
When is your favorite team set to take the court?
All of the information you need for the 2020 Big 12 Tournament can be seen below.
Big 12 Tournament Bracket & Schedule
First Round — Wednesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU
Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12
Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals — Friday, March 13
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN
Championship — Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN
*Approximate start time
Big 12 Tournament Seeding
- Kansas
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Texas
- Texas Tech
- West Virginia
- TCU
- Oklahoma State
- Iowa State
- Kansas State