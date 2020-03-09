Big 12 Basketball Tournament 2020: Bracket, Schedule & TV Info

Who is ready for March Madness? The 2020 Big 12 basketball tournament is set to officially tip-off at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday, March 11 as the major conference tournaments get underway in anticipation of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Leading the way in the Big 12 is the regular-season champion Kansas Jayhawks, who will be looking to claim the tournament title after falling short to Iowa State a season ago.

Rounding out the top five seeds in the Big 12 are the Baylor Bears, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Big 12 tournament championship will take place Saturday, March 14 on ESPN.

When is your favorite team set to take the court?

All of the information you need for the 2020 Big 12 Tournament can be seen below.

Big 12 Tournament Bracket & Schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Iowa State | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 2: No. 7 TCU vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 9 p.m. | ESPNU

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 4 Texas vs. No. 5 Texas Tech | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN

Game 5: No. 2 Baylor vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 West Virginia | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 9 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN

Championship — Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN

*Approximate start time

Big 12 Tournament Seeding

Kansas Baylor Oklahoma Texas Texas Tech West Virginia TCU Oklahoma State Iowa State Kansas State