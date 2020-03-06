UFC 249 Live Stream: Watch Khabib vs Ferguson Press Conference Online

UFC 249 is still more than a month away, but mixed martial arts fans have been excited for the upcoming lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champion Tony Ferguson from the moment it was announced.

On Friday, March 6, fans will get the opportunity to see the two men come face-to-face following a pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas.

The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York live on pay-per-view. The event will also feature a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov is the fifth attempt to make the bout after it fell through other times due to injuries and illnesses.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson was previously scheduled for The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber Finale, UFC on FOX: Teixeira vs. Evans, UFC 209, and UFC 223.

You can watch the UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson press conference below beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Ahead of UFC 249, the UFC will host a press conference with UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson.

UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details

Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson

Date: Saturday, April 18

Location: Brooklyn, New York

Venue: Barclays Center

Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+

UFC 249 Fight Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas

Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante

Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA

Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson

Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba