UFC 249 Live Stream: Watch Khabib vs Ferguson Press Conference Online

UFC 249 is still more than a month away, but mixed martial arts fans have been excited for the upcoming lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim champion Tony Ferguson from the moment it was announced.
On Friday, March 6, fans will get the opportunity to see the two men come face-to-face following a pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas.
The event is set to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York live on pay-per-view. The event will also feature a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. The bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov is the fifth attempt to make the bout after it fell through other times due to injuries and illnesses.
Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson was previously scheduled for The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Faber Finale, UFC on FOX: Teixeira vs. Evans, UFC 209, and UFC 223.
You can watch the UFC 249: Khabib vs Ferguson press conference below beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.
UFC 249: Fight Time & Viewing Details
Event: UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson
Date: Saturday, April 18
Location: Brooklyn, New York
Venue: Barclays Center
Main Card Card Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+
UFC 249 Fight Card
- Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson – for lightweight title
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
- Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
- Ben Rothwell vs. Gian Villante
- Calvin Kattar vs. Jeremy Stephens
- Ottman Azaitar vs. Khama Worthy
- Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. TBA
- Makhmud Muradov vs. Karl Roberson
- Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad
- Hunter Azure vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Islam Makhachev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba