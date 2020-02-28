UFC president Dana White is defending his support of the President of the United States. After an appearance at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Colorado, mixed martial arts fans began criticizing White for his support of the divisive president.

Well, in typical Dana White fashion, he wants everyone to know that he doesn’t care.

White responded to the criticism in an interview with TMZ and discussed his longtime friendship with Trump and how the rally appearance came together.

“I wasn’t really campaigning,” White said. “He called me and asked me if I wanted to go to Colorado. He said, ‘Want to go to Colorado?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ We flew over to Colorado for the day and then back to Vegas. We were just hanging out and talking fights. I wasn’t even supposed to speak that day. I was just cruising over there with him. He called me up.

“This guy … is such a good friend and such a loyal, amazing guy. He is a great guy. He’s been a friend of mine for a long time.”

White then had a direct message for his critics.

“I (couldn’t) give an (expletive),” White said. “I don’t give a (expletive). If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine.'”

Is anyone really surprised that was White’s response?

Donald Trump was inducted into the New Jersey State Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2013 and has hosted multiple events at his properties in Atlantic City. He was also a partner of Affliction Entertainment which launched its own MMA promotion that was home to heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko. Trump also hosted former interim champion Colby Covington and Dana White at the White House in the summer of 2018. Most recently, Trump attended UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in person as a special guest of White.