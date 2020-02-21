WATCH: Dana White Speaks in Support of Donald Trump Rally

UFC president Dana White flexed his political muscles this week when he appeared at a rally for President Donald Trump in Colorado.

White and Trump have had a friendship for many years, so when he spoke at the rally it was no surprise that White was an outspoken supporter of the president. After all, White spoke at the Republican National Convention before Trump took the stage in 2016.

When White spoke this time, he discussed the type of friend that the president really is.

“What’s up, Colorado. How are you today?” White said. “So, I’m not a very political person, I’ll start there. But let me say this: There’s things that I can tell you about the President of the United States that you don’t hear on TV and you don’t hear from other people. Like he said, I’ve known this man for 20 years. We’ve actually become even closer since he’s become the President of the United States. When somebody becomes the President of the United States, you don’t ever expect to hear from them again, OK? And I understand it. It absolutely makes sense. This guy is so loyal and such a good friend. every time I see him, I saw him today, when I met him on Air Force One, the first thing he said to me is, ‘How is your family.’

“Good man, very loyal and a very good friend,” White continued. “I see a lot of things from Mr. Trump that the public doesn’t see, and the people who surround me every day see how this man treats me as a friend and other people he’s friends with. He’s a fighter, he loves this country. he’s doing great things for this country, and we gotta win this election again, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you.”

You can check out the full video of the speech below.