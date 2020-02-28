WATCH: Simone Biles is a Championship-Level Axe Thrower, Too

When you’re a GOAT, you’re a GOAT at everything and Simone Biles is further proof of that. The United States gymnastics legend decided to take her talents to an axe-throwing range and documented a special moment for our viewing pleasure.

In a video shared on social media, Biles showed off her axe throwing skills with a perfect bullseye — are we really surprised?

This is just further proof that Biles is a wizard at anything she attempts to do.

Biles burst onto the scene during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with gold medals in all-around, vault and floor. She added bronze on the balance beam and won gold as part of the “Final Five”.

For good measure, Biles is also a five-time World all-around champion (2013–2015, 2018–19), five-time World floor exercise champion (2013–2015, 2018–19), three-time World balance beam champion (2014–15, 2019), two-time World vault champion (2018–19), a six-time United States national all-around champion (2013–2016, 2018–19), and a member of the gold-medal-winning American teams at the 2014, 2015, 2018, and 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

When she doesn’t win gold, she still makes the podium as a three-time World silver medalist (2013 and 2014 on vault, 2018 on uneven bars) and a three-time World bronze medalist (2015 on vault, 2013 and 2018 on balance beam).

Biles is a legend with the most World medals (25) and most World gold medals (19), and most World all-around titles (5).

Legendary.