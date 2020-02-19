Diego Sanchez Rips Daniel Cormier, Wants Conor McGregor Fight

Diego Sanchez is not happy with the fallout of his win over Michel Pereira at UFC Rio Rancho — which ended when Sanchez said he could not continue after an illegal knee that awarded him a victory by disqualification.

Sanchez and his coach Joshua Fabia have been criticized following the fight, and those comments have been catching his attention.

Most recently, Sanchez took to social media to call out former two-division champion and current UFC commentator Daniel Cormier for disrespecting him with his commentary during the fight.

“Nice commentating (Daniel Cormier), really thank you from the bottom of my heart. You did me so wrong it taught me what is really going on. Thanks for not talking to my coach, manager and cornerman Joshua Fabia in our pre-fight meeting. You already showed me your bias attitude then,” Sanchez wrote.

Sanchez then praised his coach:

My coach should be getting coach of the year award for reinventing a fighter at the age of 38. What you are seeing is something special. Now I ask you all why you could not see it, or why you could not allow Joshua Fabia to be acknowledged in any way for what he has done. He has done this alone. No equipment. No team. No building. If you see this and respect me at all you all owe him a HUGE apology. And if you are not willing to apologize and want to deny what you see in this video you are too far corrupted and no one can help you. To all the fans that supported even though you couldn’t see, I love you even more. For all of you that have written me off and talked trash, keep watching because you can’t stop me now.

The Ultimate Fighter 1 winner also called out former two-division champion Conor McGregor for a potential “legends” bout.

“Oh (Conor McGregor) any time, any place I would cherish the opportunity to have a legendary fight with two legends,” he added. “Plus it might be nice having a fair fight for a change. If you thought (movement coach Ido Portal) was anything you really need to meet Joshua Fabia.”

Of course, it doesn’t seem like anyone would have much interest in a McGregor-Sanchez fight, so he will have to turn his attention elsewhere.