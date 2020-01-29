UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal had to be separated in Miami, Florida on Super Bowl Radio Row. The two top welterweights were making appearances ahead of Super Bowl 54 when they crossed paths and a verbal altercation ensued.

Radio Row is located inside the Miami Beach Convention Center and the two men had to be separated by UFC PR members and others, according to USA Today Sports’ For The Win.

“I’m gonna kill you,” Masvidal can be heard telling Usman. “Imma f*ck your ass up… You got a cast on, you lucky. I’m not gonna take advantage of you like that.”

Andy Nesbitt showed another view.

UFC champ Kamaru Usman and BMF champ Jorge Masvidal almost just went at it on Radio Row in Miami. pic.twitter.com/shAgl2O3Et — Andy Nesbitt (@anezbitt) January 29, 2020

Masvidal could potentially be next in line for a shot at Usman’s 170-pound title, and fans have been urging the UFC to book the matchup since the moment Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz to earn the Baddest Motherf*cker title.

While the UFC welterweight title holds more prestige, the BMF belt makes Masvidal a fan favorite and after seeing the video of this altercation you can only imagine that calls for the two welterweights to meet inside of the Octagon will continue to increase.