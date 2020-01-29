Shaquille O’Neal has openly been devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant‘s passing. Shaq said that he was “sick” and unable to sleep, and the loss of his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate has been eating away at him.

“There are no words to express the pain I’m going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my niece Gigi & my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my dude and my homie. I love you and you will be missed,” Shaq wrote on Instagram as a tribute to Kobe. “My condolences go out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW!”

That led to Shaq wondering whether he should move forward with his scheduled “Fun House” event at Super Bowl 54.

But after thinking it through, Shaq determined he could use the event as an opportunity to honor Kobe by donating all of the proceeds to the Kobe Bryant Foundation and to the families of the other seven victims involved in the crash.

“Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should have my event in Miami this weekend,” Shaq wrote. “Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect on what my brother and his family meant to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. I’ll be dedicating and donating all the proceeds from Friday night to the families who lose loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sundays tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend, my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again.”

The event will feature Diddy, Diplo, Pitbull, Tiesto, DaBaby, Melii, Carnage, and more.

