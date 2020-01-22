UFC 246 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

|

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicked off its 2020 schedule with the first pay-per-view of the year with UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Conor McGregor made his triumphant return with a 40-second TKO of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

The big win earned McGregor — along with Aleksei Oleinik, Brian Kelleher, Diego Ferreira and Drew Dober — $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses. UFC 246 drew an announced attendance of 19,040 for a live gate of $11,089,129.30.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 246: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 246: Fight Motion” below.

WATCH: UFC 246 Winners

WATCH: UFC 246 Winners

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 246 can be seen below.

UFC 246 Results

View this post on Instagram

The calm before the storm 🌩 #UFC246

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

  • Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:40
  • Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:38
  • Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:49
  • Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:46
  • Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:10
  • Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Sabina Mazo def. J.J. Aldrich via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Read More:
SportsConor McGregor,Donald Cerrone,MMA,UFC,UFC 246
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918