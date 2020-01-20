WATCH: UFC 246 Winners’ Backstage Interviews

The Ultimate Fighting Championship kicked off 2020 in a big way, with UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 18. The event featured the highly-anticipated return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor who quickly reminded the mixed martial arts world why he is the biggest draw in the sport.

McGregor was able to run through Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event in just 40 seconds.

The big win earned McGregor — along with Aleksei Oleinik, Brian Kelleher, Diego Ferreira and Drew Dober — $50,000 Performance of the Night bonuses. UFC 246 drew an announced attendance of 19,040 for a live gate of $11,089,129.30.

Following the event, the UFC released backstage interviews with some of the top performers of the night including Sodiq Yusuff, Sabrina Mazo, Roxanne Modafferi, Holly Holm, McGregor, and more.

UFC 246 Results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:40

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:38

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:49

Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:46

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:10

Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo def. J.J. Aldrich via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

