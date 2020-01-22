Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Rips Players After KSU Brawl

The Kansas basketball team was involved in an ugly brawl against Kansas State on Tuesday night. The brawl involved a number of players, with the most notable moment coming when Jayhawks star Silvio De Sousa picked up a chair over his head.

After the game, Kansas head coach Bill Self did not hold back with his criticism of his players.

Self ripped into the players for the “embarrassment” they caused the program while also saying there will be punishment to come.

“Obviously, it’s an embarrassment. It’s not something that you’d be proud of. What happened is absolutely zero signs of toughness. It’s a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than it is toughness. So if I was a fan watching, obviously, depending on what your perspective is, there would be nothing about that that would intrigue me to want to watch more,” Self said when addressing the media.

“At least from what happened tonight, I don’t see anything positive. We’ve seen things like this happen [at] other places, and certainly it gets some attention. And you it’s the exception and not the rule, but still, it’s inexcusable. These things can’t happen. This doesn’t have anything to do with competition. Those were selfish motives on why it took place at the end.”

HUUUUUUUUGE brawl at the end of K-State-Kansas pic.twitter.com/vtdpBlKqnt — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 22, 2020

“It happened in handicapped seating. So at least if you’re going to do something, at least take it on the court or whatever. It’s ridiculous that they would go into the stands.

“That was an embarrassment on our part for the role that we played in it, and there will be consequences that I’m sure I’ll announce [Wednesday] for that role as soon as I’m able to study it and come to grips with all of it.”

Along with whatever internal punishment is to come, you can expect to see the NCAA and Big 12 step in with some action of their own.