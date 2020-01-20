WATCH: Top 10 Best UFC on ESPN+ Moments & Highlights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship began its broadcasting deal with the streaming service ESPN+ one year ago, so the UFC is looking back to look at some of the most memorable moments of the past 12 months.

Over the weekend, the UFC released its “Top 10 UFC ESPN+ Moments” to relive the action which included Jorge Masvidal’s stunning flying knee knockout of Ben Askren, the emergence of “The Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya, Zhang Weili’s historic championship win over Jessica Andrade, and much more.

There was a lot to remember.

The UFC capped off the busy 2019 with UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. The 2020 schedule officially kickd off on Saturday, January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with Conor McGregor making his triumphant return against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by scoring a TKO victory in just 40 seconds.

Upcoming pay-per-views include UFC 247 featuring Jon Jones defending the light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes on Saturday, February 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, UFC 248 featuring a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero on March 7 in Las Vegas, and UFC 249 featuring a highlight-anticipated lightweight championship bout between current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 18.

How did the start of 2020 add up to the past year of action on the UFC’s new streaming service home?

You can check out the highlights from the UFC’s first year on ESPN+.

To celebrate the one year anniversary of the partnership between UFC and ESPN, we count down the top 10 UFC ESPN+ moments so far.

With the first quarter of 2020 set to include a number of other thrilling championship bouts, we can expect to continue adding highlights to the reel as we take in Year 2 on ESPN+.