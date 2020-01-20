The 2019-20 NFL season is coming to a close with the Super Bowl 54 matchup officially set following Championship Sunday. Representing the AFC in the Big Game will be Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will carry the NFC’s flag.

Kansas City punched its ticket to the Super Bowl by putting an end to the Tennessee Titans’ impressive postseason run in impressive fashion, while the 49ers used a physical approach to take care of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw just 8 passes in San Francisco’s win, while Raheem Mostert ran through the Green Bay defense and had himself a day with 220 yards and four touchdowns on 29 carries.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

How do the oddsmakers see the action playing out?

A full look at the betting odds, opening lines, and totals for Super Bowl 54 can be seen below.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers +1

Kansas City Chiefs -1

Over/Under 52

Moneyline

San Francisco 49ers EVEN (1/1)

Kansas City Chiefs -120 (5/6)

Who do you think will come away with the win at Super Bowl 54? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.