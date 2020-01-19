Conor McGregor made his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 18. The two men promised fireworks leading up to the pay-per-view main event and fans were eager to see if they delivered.

The two men immediately ran to the center of the cage and began throwing heavy strikes, with McGregor busting Cerrone’s nose open immediately with some heavy shoulder strikes. Wasting no time, McGregor poured on the onslaught of strikes as Cerrone crumbled to the mat.

McGregor kept the pressure on until referee Herb Dean was forced in to put an early end to the fight as McGregor won his return fight in under a minute.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 246 can be seen below.

UFC 246 Results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:40

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via submission (armbar) – Round 2, 4:38

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:49

Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:46

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:10

Aleksa Camur def. Justin Ledet via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo def. J.J. Aldrich via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)