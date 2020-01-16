The Governors Ball will be returning to Randall’s Island Park in New York City from June 5 through June 7, 2020. On Thursday, January 16, the music festival announced its 2020 lineup with headliners like Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, and Vampire Weekend.

Other notable acts include Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, HER,, Summer Walker,, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Swae Lee, Stevie Nicks, Solange, and many more.

The music festival has been held annually on Randall’s Island since 2011. It is produced by Founders Entertainment, the same company that also produces The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens.

Will your favorite performers be involved in the festival this year?

A full look at the 2020 lineup can be seen below.

The Governors Ball 2020 Lineup

Tame Impala

Missy Elliott

Flume

Vampire Weekend

Stevie Nicks

Solange

Miley Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

HER

Rüfüs Du Soul

Portugal The Man

Foals

Summer Walker

Jon Bellion

Khruangbin

Carly Rae Jepsen

Maren Morris

Of Monsters And Men

Milky Chance

Bleachers

Banks

Danny Brown

Gryffin

Steve Lacy

Madeon

Alessia Cara

Girl Talk

Swae Lee

Pink Sweats

Pinegrove

Snail Mail

Arizona

Dominic Fike

Dave

Oliver Tree

Earthgang

Alec Benjamin

Muna

Cuco

Pup

YBN Cordae

Charly Bliss

Princess Nokia

Tones And I

Fontaines D.C.

Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)

Sasha Sloan

Poolside

Slowthai

Black Midi

Frankie Cosmos

Jay Som

Charlotte Lawrence

Maxo Kream

Kota The Friend

Nasty Cherry

Max

Chase Atlantic

99 Neighbors

Laundry Day

Johnny Utah

Chiiild

Yeek

Ryland James

Poppy Jean Crawford

Almost Monday

Hand Made House