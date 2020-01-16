The Governors Ball will be returning to Randall’s Island Park in New York City from June 5 through June 7, 2020. On Thursday, January 16, the music festival announced its 2020 lineup with headliners like Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, and Vampire Weekend.
Other notable acts include Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, HER,, Summer Walker,, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Swae Lee, Stevie Nicks, Solange, and many more.
The music festival has been held annually on Randall’s Island since 2011. It is produced by Founders Entertainment, the same company that also produces The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in Queens.
A full look at the 2020 lineup can be seen below.
The Governors Ball 2020 Lineup
- Tame Impala
- Missy Elliott
- Flume
- Vampire Weekend
- Stevie Nicks
- Solange
- Miley Cyrus
- Ellie Goulding
- HER
- Rüfüs Du Soul
- Portugal The Man
- Foals
- Summer Walker
- Jon Bellion
- Khruangbin
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Maren Morris
- Of Monsters And Men
- Milky Chance
- Bleachers
- Banks
- Danny Brown
- Gryffin
- Steve Lacy
- Madeon
- Alessia Cara
- Girl Talk
- Swae Lee
- Pink Sweats
- Pinegrove
- Snail Mail
- Arizona
- Dominic Fike
- Dave
- Oliver Tree
- Earthgang
- Alec Benjamin
- Muna
- Cuco
- Pup
- YBN Cordae
- Charly Bliss
- Princess Nokia
- Tones And I
- Fontaines D.C.
- Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)
- Sasha Sloan
- Poolside
- Slowthai
- Black Midi
- Frankie Cosmos
- Jay Som
- Charlotte Lawrence
- Maxo Kream
- Kota The Friend
- Nasty Cherry
- Max
- Chase Atlantic
- 99 Neighbors
- Laundry Day
- Johnny Utah
- Chiiild
- Yeek
- Ryland James
- Poppy Jean Crawford
- Almost Monday
- Hand Made House