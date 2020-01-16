House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel to Premiere on HBO in 2022

House of the Dragon, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, is getting even closer to becoming a reality. According to HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys, House of the Dragon will be coming to HBO in the next two years. Bloys made the comments in an interview with Dateline.

House of the Dragon is set 300 years prior to Game of Thrones and will tell the backstory of House Targaryen.

“My guess is sometime in 2022,” Bloys said. “They are starting writing.

“For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority. There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”

The prequel is written by Ryan Condal and based off of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. The show, which will be executive produced by Martin, was ordered for a 10-episode run. There is currently no casting news regarding the prequel.

While discussing House of the Dragon, Boys also addressed the suspended prequel written by Jane Goldman.

“In development, in pilots, sometimes things come together, sometimes they don’t,” Boys noted. “One of the things I think Jane took on beautifully, which was a challenge, there was a lot more role creation because she set hers 8,000 years before the (mothership) show, so it required a lot more. That is a big swing. One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order … in development as you know, it takes a lot of tries to get it right, this is no different.”

So while one of the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequels was scrapped, we can all rejoice in knowing that House of the Dragon will be here before we know it and we can finally get some treatment for the Game of Thrones withdrawal.