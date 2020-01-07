Bonnaroo Lineup 2020: Lizzo, Tool & Tame Impala Among Headlining Acts

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be taking place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee. On Tuesday, January 7, the organizers for the event announced its star-studded lineup for the four-day event. Among the headliners are Lizzo, Tool, and Tame Impala.

Other popular acts include Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Young Thug, Tenacious D, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Denzel Curry, J.I.D., Flogging Molly, and more.

Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has not looked back since. The festival features acts from all genres of music but has recently seen more of a shift from traditional rock and jam bands to R&B and hip hop.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9, at 12:00 p.m. ET at www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. Options include General Admission (4 Day), GA+ (4 Day), VIP (4 Day), Platinum (4 Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more.

Will your favorite performers be involved in the festival this year?

A full look at the 2020 lineup can be seen below.

2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Lineup

Thursday, June 11

  • 99 Neighbors
  • Andy Frasco
  • Big Something
  • Briston Maroney
  • Dabin
  • Devon Gilfillian
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Funk Hunters
  • HE$H
  • Kursa
  • Larkin Poe
  • Liz Cooper & The Stampede
  • MIZE
  • Scarypoolparty
  • S.P.O.C.K.
  • Sweet Crude
  • Taska Black
  • The Regrettes
  • Too Many Zooz
  • Zía

Friday, June 12

  • Tool
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Bassnectar
  • The 1975
  • Run The Jewels
  • Glass Animals
  • Young the Giant
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Tipper
  • Brittany Howard
  • Primus
  • Dashboard Confessional
  • Big Wild
  • Ganja White Night
  • Lennon Stella
  • The Band Camino
  • Wallows
  • Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
  • Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: “Remain in Light” Turns 40
  • Ekali
  • Svdden Death
  • Still Woozy
  • Tones and I
  • Marc Rebillet
  • Yola
  • Lucii
  • ATLiens
  • Detox Unit
  • Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats
  • Resistance Revival Chorus
  • Phutureprimitive
  • Luzcid
  • Altın Gün
  • PLS&TY
  • Mdou Moctar
  • Dynohunter

Saturday, June 13

  • Lizzo
  • Flume
  • Oysterhead
  • Tenacious D
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
  • DaBaby
  • Seven Lions
  • Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
  • Kevin Gates
  • Nelly Performing “Country Grammar”
  • TroyBoi
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Subtronics
  • Denzel Curry
  • J.I.D.
  • Mandolin Orange
  • The Growlers
  • Billy Strings
  • Mt. Joy
  • Yaeji
  • Moody Good
  • EOB
  • The Marcus King Band
  • Wooli
  • Surfaces
  • Slowthai
  • Dr. Fresch
  • Hero the Band
  • Nilüfer Yanya
  • Jupiter & Okwess
  • William Black
  • Lick
  • DJ Mel

Sunday, June 14

  • Tame Impala
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Vampire Weekend
  • Leon Bridges
  • Young Thug
  • Grace Potter
  • Flogging Molly
  • REZZ
  • Boombox Cartel
  • Greensky Bluegrass
  • The Struts
  • CAAMP
  • Oliver Tree
  • PEEKABOO
  • Morgan Wallen
  • LSDREAM
  • Pinegrove
  • Cuco
  • Saint Jhn
  • Orville Peck
  • Femi Kuti & Positive Force
  • Colony House
  • Bonnie X Clyde
  • Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman
  • Elderbrook
  • Makaya McCraven
