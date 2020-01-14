Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds Entering Championship Weekend

The 2019-20 NFL winding down with just two weeks until Super Bowl 54. Four teams remain and the Super Bowl matchup will be set by the end of the weekend. With Championship Weekend set to officially kick off this weekend, the oddsmakers continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans will be vying for the conference championship, while the NFC battle will be between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

According to the oddsmakers, the AFC teams have a slightly greater chance to bring home the trophy with the Chiefs as the favorite out of the final four teams.

The biggest longshot remains the Tennessee Titans, despite Mike Vrabel’s squad defeating the defending champion New England Patriots and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds as we prepare to enter Championship Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Championship Weekend

Super Bowl LIII Line

NFC +3½

AFC -3½

Over/Under 49½

Who will win Super Bowl LIII?

NFC Team +160 (8/5)

AFC Team -180 (5/9)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LIV 2020

Kansas City Chiefs — 5/4

San Francisco 49ers — 33/20

Green Bay Packers — 7/1

Tennessee Titans — 8/1

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

Additional Prop Bet

Will Bill O’Brien be the head coach of the Houston Texans Week 1 of 2020?

Yes -300 (1/3)

No +200 (2/1)