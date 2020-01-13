WATCH: Conor McGregor’s Top 5 Best Mic Moments in the UFC

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor is making his return to the UFC after nearly a year-and-a-half out of action in January 2020 to kick off the promotion’s yearly pay-per-view schedule. The brash Irishman will be headlining UFC 246 in Las Vegas against another fan favorite, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

On his rise to the top of the mixed martial arts world, McGregor had a knack for stealing the show with his skills on the mic and unrivaled trash talk.

Eventually, McGregor would go on to claim the featherweight and lightweight championships before venturing into other lucrative opportunities like a crossover fight with undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. But now that McGregor is set to return to mixed martial arts, the UFC is looking back at McGregor’s rise to stardom and some of the top moments that made “Notorious” into the superstar he is today.

You can check out McGregor’s best moments on the mic below.

McGregor last appeared inside of the Octagon in October 2018 when he suffered a submission loss to lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Prior to his loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor was on a two-fight winning streak with a welterweight bout victory over Nate Diaz and a Performance of the Night against Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound title on November 12, 2016. However, McGregor was later stripped of the title due to inactivity — he was previously stripped of the featherweight belt after winning the lightweight crown.

According to BetMGM.com, McGregor opened as nearly a 3-to-1 favorite over Donald Cerrone. The moneyline currently has the former two-division champion as a -278 favorite for the welterweight bout while Cowboy sits at +200. That means a $100 wager on Cerrone would net you $200 in wins, while you would have to bet $278 on McGregor to win $100.

The UFC 246 main card will officially kickoff at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 18 exclusively on pay-per-view.