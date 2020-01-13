Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 11

||

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, January 13, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 11 as we approach the midway point of January and inch closer to March Madness.

With losses to Kansas and Michigan State over the weekend — which were previously ranked No. 3 and No. 8, respectively — there were sure to be shakeups at the top of the poll.

Gonzaga once again retained the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Baylor jumped to No. 2. Rounding out the top five was the Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, and Butler Bulldogs.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 11 can be seen below.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Baylor
  3. Duke
  4. Auburn
  5. Butler
  6. Kansas
  7. San Diego State
  8. Oregon
  9. Florida State
  10. Kentucky
  11. Louisville
  12. West Virginia
  13. Dayton
  14. Villanova
  15. Michigan State
  16. Wichita State
  17. Maryland
  18. Seton Hall
  19. Michigan
  20. Colorado
  21. Ohio State
  22. Memphis
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Illinois
  25. Creighton

 

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.

Read More:
SportsAP Top 25,College Basketball,News,polls,rankings
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918