Top 25 College Basketball Rankings 2019: AP Poll For Week 11

The 2019-20 college basketball season is in full swing and its time for the latest AP Top 25 poll from the Associated Press. On Monday, January 13, the AP Top 25 poll for Week 11 as we approach the midway point of January and inch closer to March Madness.

With losses to Kansas and Michigan State over the weekend — which were previously ranked No. 3 and No. 8, respectively — there were sure to be shakeups at the top of the poll.

Gonzaga once again retained the No. 1 spot in the rankings, while Baylor jumped to No. 2. Rounding out the top five was the Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, and Butler Bulldogs.

Where does your favorite team stand in the latest AP Poll?

A full look at the college basketball Top 25 AP Poll for Week 11 can be seen below.

Gonzaga Baylor Duke Auburn Butler Kansas San Diego State Oregon Florida State Kentucky Louisville West Virginia Dayton Villanova Michigan State Wichita State Maryland Seton Hall Michigan Colorado Ohio State Memphis Texas Tech Illinois Creighton

Others receiving votes: Iowa 88, Stanford 77, Arkansas 65, Indiana 50, Virginia 41, Penn State 36, LSU 30, Arizona 20, Wisconsin 19, Liberty 11, Northern Iowa 10, Purdue 10, Duquesne 9, Washington 9, TCU 8, Rutgers 8, Virginia Tech 5, Oregon State 4, Houston 4, BYU 3, East Tennessee State 2, Saint Mary’s 1, Harvard 1, Akron 1, USC 1

About the Associated Press Top 25 Poll

The Associated Press college basketball poll started on Jan. 20, 1949. The original poll had 20 teams, with Saint Louis the first school to hold the No. 1 ranking. From the 1961-62 season through 1967-68 only 10 teams were ranked. It expanded again to 20 teams from 1968-69 through 1988-89. The Top 25 began the next season, and it has stayed at that number ever since. The AP’s final poll is released after the field for the NCAA Tournament is selected.