UFC Decade in Review: Best Highlights, Fights & Videos

The Ultimate Fighting Championship took a look back at the past decade for a series of specials titled “UFC Decade in Review.” The videos feature a number of the best highlights and fights from the past 10 years as the UFC began to crack into the mainstream.

From the rise of Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor to the dethroning of Anderson Silva and the introduction of new divisions, it was a wild ride from 2010 to where we are now. There was also the tumultuous ride brought to us by light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who has had one of the most up-and-down careers for a star in recent memory.

The videos were broken down into year-by-year reviews that take a look at the best and most memorable moments for mixed martial arts fans.

What were the best moments inside of the Octagon from the past 10 years?

A full look at the “UFC Decade in Review” can be seen below.

UFC Decade in Review

2010 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! First up we turn back the UFC clock to 2010.

2011 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2011 and remember everything from Shogun Rua vs Jon Jones at UFC 128 to Alistair Overeem vs Brock Lesnar and everything in between.

2012 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2012, the year that saw Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotional debut and one of the most memorable knockouts in history from Edson Barboza.

2013 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2013 and a new era in the promotion’s history as the first ever women’s champion, Ronda Rousey, arrived and became a global superstar. Also, an Irishman known as “The Notorious” made his debut and the then-undisputed GOAT lost his crown.

2014 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2014 which included the addition of the women’s flyweight division.

2015 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2015 which saw many notable new champions including Conor Mcgregor, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Holly Holm, just to name a few.

2016 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2016 which saw one of the most monumental moments in the promotion’s history with UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz. That was followed up by the rematch at UFC 202 later in the year.

2017 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2017, a year that saw the rise of many new stars including Rose Namajunas, Justin Gaethje and Francis Ngannou. In August of 2017 the most anticipated matchup in combat sports history went down between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

2018 Highlights

Look back at the decade that was! We turn back the UFC clock to 2018 which was highlighted by the most anticipated bout in UFC history between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

2019 Highlights

Video will be added as soon as it becomes available.

What were your favorite moments from the past decade? Sound off in the comments section below with your favorite fights and moments from the past 10 years of UFC action.