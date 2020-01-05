Golden Globes Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California as awards season officially gets underway to start the new year. Comedian Ricky Gervais will host the awards ceremony.

Up for Best Motion Picture – Drama is 1917, Joker, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes.

Leading the way for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama is Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, Marriage Story‘s Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes, and, as many expected, Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Joker.

Looking for a live stream of the 2020 Golden Globes? The awards ceremony will be broadcast on NBC and NBC.com. Now that you’re all caught up, let’s break down all of the ways you can watch the festivities.

Golden Globes 2020 Viewing Details

Event: 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2020

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (Check local listings)

How To Live Stream Golden Globes Online

Your best bet for watching the Golden Globes via a live stream is NBC.com/live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the Golden Globes online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Orange package includes NBC and costs $20 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note NBC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Dallas-Ft. Worth, Chicago, Hartford-New Haven, L.A., Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington, D.C.

Watch Golden Globes On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

If you can’t watch tonight’s episode on your TV or computer, NBC has you covered with their NBC app. As long as you have a cable or satellite provider, you can download the app for free in the App Store, the Google Play store, or the Windows Store.

You can also watch the show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch the Golden Globes for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.