Golden Globe Awards Nominees 2020: Full List of Categories

It’s officially awards season and the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards announced its nominees in every category for the 2020 ceremony which takes place on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
Up for Best Motion Picture – Drama is 1917, Joker, The Irishman, Marriage Story, and The Two Popes.
Leading the way for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama is Christian Bale for Ford v Ferrari, Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory, Marriage Story‘s Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce in The Two Popes, and, as many expected, Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Joker.
Comedian Ricky Gervais will host the awards.
A full look at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards nominees can be seen below.
2020 Golden Globe Awards Nominees
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- 1917
- Joker
- The Irishman
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite is my Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Ana De Armas – Knives Out
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
- Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Daniel Craig – Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening – The Report
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Frozen 2
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Joker
- Little Women
- 1917
- Marriage Story
- Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman
- “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
- “Spirit” from The Lion King
- “Stand Up” from Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Catch 22
- Chernobyl
- The Loudest Voice
- Fosse/Verdon
- Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
- Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ben Platt – The Politician
- Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler – Barry