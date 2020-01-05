Former NFL wide receiver turned self-proclaimed rapper Antonio Brown made the rap debut that he has been teasing since being outcast from the league. This weekend, Brown dropped the official audio of his first single titled “Whole Lotta Money” which is now available on iTunes.

Brown previously teased the track and music video in late-December, but now we get a full understanding of what the troubled pass-catcher is going to try to produce in the booth.

As you might expect, it isn’t very good. With no real substance, an autotuned Brown continuously repeats “I got a whole lotta money” over a mediocre beat.

Antonio gets an A for effort, but for a man who has been unemployed for most of the season, you would have expected him to have more time to put together a decent track. That wasn’t the case, but hey, Brown seems pleased with it and he plans on continuing to work on his debut album No More White Women 2020 which is expected to drop later this year.

You can check out AB’s first single below.

Antonio Brown – ‘Whole Lotta Money’ (Audio & Lyrics)

[Intro]

Whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, you can’t hold nothin’ from me

I gotta whole lotta money, I gotta whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, I gotta whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money, uh

[Verse 1]

Word around town: I’m the MVP (MVP)

I’m the Julio young boy watch, yeah, they envy me

They watching on my clocks, yeah, they jack at me (Okay though)

They keep me on they wall, yeah, they acknowledge me

And I be to my draws to my f*cking cleats

They buying all my starts, they investing me

Need 50 from the front, we gon’ play for keeps (Okay though)

But I skipped outta college to get those dollars

[Chorus]

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

You can’t hold nothin’ from me

[Verse 2]

Crazy what that money do

It change the people who bring up under you

Rearrange somethings, I had to humble you

You looking strange to me, I waited to run with you

I got diamonds on me, did that dash with my homie

They be spazzing on me, pass the chrome to the homie

I be and lonely, can’t get caught slippin’ on me

Homie had to make it home, can’t get love by my lonely

[Chorus]

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

I gotta whole lotta money, whole lotta money

You can’t hold nothin’ from me (From me)