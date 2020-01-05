Golden Globe Winners: Every ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ Year-by-Year

The Golden Globe Awards have been announced every year since January 1944 to honor excellence in film and television. The awards are determined by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and is one of the biggest ceremonies in the film industry’s award season leading up to the Academy Awards.

The Golden Globes span over a calendar year (January 1 through December 31) to determine the best in film and television, both domestic and foreign.

Films must be at least 70 minutes and released for at least a seven-day run in the Greater Los Angeles area, starting prior to midnight on December 31. Films can be released in theaters, on pay-per-view, or by digital delivery.

Throughout the years, iconic films have been honored at the awards ceremony with the honor of “Best Motion Picture – Drama” being one of the most coveted prizes.

Which films took home the top honor throughout the years?

A full look at the year-by-year winner of ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ at the Golden Globe Awards can be seen below.

‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ Golden Globe Winners

1943 The Song of Bernadette

1944 Going My Way

1945 The Lost Weekend

1946 The Best Years of Our Lives

1947 Gentleman’s Agreement

1948 Johnny Belinda

1949 All the King’s Men

1950 Sunset Boulevard

1951 A Place in the Sun

1952 The Greatest Show on Earth

1953 The Robe

1954 On the Waterfront

1955 East of Eden

1956 Around the World in 80 Days

1957 The Bridge on the River Kwai

1958 The Defiant Ones

1959 Ben-Hur

1960 Spartacus

1961 The Guns of Navarone

1962 Lawrence of Arabia

1963 The Cardinal

1964 Becket

1965 Doctor Zhivago

1966 A Man for All Seasons

1967 In the Heat of the Night

1968 The Lion in Winter

1969 Anne of the Thousand Days

1970 Love Story

1971 The French Connection

1972 The Godfather

1973 The Exorcist

1974 Chinatown

1975 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

1976 Rocky

1977 The Turning Point

1978 Midnight Express

1979 Kramer vs. Kramer

1980 Ordinary People

1981 On Golden Pond

1982 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

1983 Terms of Endearment

1984 Amadeus

1985 Out of Africa

1986 Platoon

1987 The Last Emperor

1988 Rain Man

1989 Born on the Fourth of July

1990 Dances with Wolves

1991 Bugsy

1992 Scent of a Woman

1993 Schindler’s List

1994 Forrest Gump

1995 Sense and Sensibility

1996 The English Patient

1997 Titanic

1998 Saving Private Ryan

1999 American Beauty

2000 Gladiator

2001 A Beautiful Mind

2002 The Hours

2003 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2004 The Aviator

2005 Brokeback Mountain

2006 Babel

2007 Atonement

2008 Slumdog Millionaire

2009 Avatar

2010 The Social Network

2011 The Descendants

2012 Argo

2013 12 Years a Slave

2014 Boyhood

2015 The Revenant

2016 Moonlight

2017 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

2018 Bohemian Rhapsody

2019 TBD