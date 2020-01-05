Golden Globe Winners: Every ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ Year-by-Year

The Golden Globe Awards have been announced every year since January 1944 to honor excellence in film and television. The awards are determined by the 93 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and is one of the biggest ceremonies in the film industry’s award season leading up to the Academy Awards.
The Golden Globes span over a calendar year (January 1 through December 31) to determine the best in film and television, both domestic and foreign.
Films must be at least 70 minutes and released for at least a seven-day run in the Greater Los Angeles area, starting prior to midnight on December 31. Films can be released in theaters, on pay-per-view, or by digital delivery.
Throughout the years, iconic films have been honored at the awards ceremony with the honor of “Best Motion Picture – Drama” being one of the most coveted prizes.
Which films took home the top honor throughout the years?
A full look at the year-by-year winner of ‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ at the Golden Globe Awards can be seen below.
‘Best Motion Picture – Drama’ Golden Globe Winners
1943 The Song of Bernadette
1944 Going My Way
1945 The Lost Weekend
1946 The Best Years of Our Lives
1947 Gentleman’s Agreement
1948 Johnny Belinda
1949 All the King’s Men
1950 Sunset Boulevard
1951 A Place in the Sun
1952 The Greatest Show on Earth
1953 The Robe
1954 On the Waterfront
1955 East of Eden
1956 Around the World in 80 Days
1957 The Bridge on the River Kwai
1958 The Defiant Ones
1959 Ben-Hur
1960 Spartacus
1961 The Guns of Navarone
1962 Lawrence of Arabia
1963 The Cardinal
1964 Becket
1965 Doctor Zhivago
1966 A Man for All Seasons
1967 In the Heat of the Night
1968 The Lion in Winter
1969 Anne of the Thousand Days
1970 Love Story
1971 The French Connection
1972 The Godfather
1973 The Exorcist
1974 Chinatown
1975 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
1976 Rocky
1977 The Turning Point
1978 Midnight Express
1979 Kramer vs. Kramer
1980 Ordinary People
1981 On Golden Pond
1982 E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
1983 Terms of Endearment
1984 Amadeus
1985 Out of Africa
1986 Platoon
1987 The Last Emperor
1988 Rain Man
1989 Born on the Fourth of July
1990 Dances with Wolves
1991 Bugsy
1992 Scent of a Woman
1993 Schindler’s List
1994 Forrest Gump
1995 Sense and Sensibility
1996 The English Patient
1997 Titanic
1998 Saving Private Ryan
1999 American Beauty
2000 Gladiator
2001 A Beautiful Mind
2002 The Hours
2003 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2004 The Aviator
2005 Brokeback Mountain
2006 Babel
2007 Atonement
2008 Slumdog Millionaire
2009 Avatar
2010 The Social Network
2011 The Descendants
2012 Argo
2013 12 Years a Slave
2014 Boyhood
2015 The Revenant
2016 Moonlight
2017 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
2018 Bohemian Rhapsody
2019 TBD