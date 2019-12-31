Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds for Wildcard Weekend

|

The 2019-20 NFL regular season has wrapped up and it’s time for the NFL Playoffs. With Wildcard Weekend set to officially kickoff this weekend, the oddsmakers continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Entering the postseason, the top four seeds in the playoff field — the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints — are the expected favorites.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds as we prepare to enter Wildcard Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket 2020: Full List of Games

NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket 2020: Full List of Games

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Wildcard Weekend

View this post on Instagram

Your OFFICIAL 2019 Division Winners!

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

Super Bowl LIII Line

  • NFC — +3
  • AFC — -3
  • Over/Under — 49½ 

Who will win Super Bowl LIII?

  • NFC Team — +120     (6/5)
  • AFC Team — -140     (5/7)

2019 NFL AFC Conference – Odds to Win

View this post on Instagram

Meet us at the Bank.

A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on

  • Baltimore Ravens — 5/6
  • Kansas City Chiefs — 2/1
  • New England Patriots — 6/1
  • Houston Texans — 20/1
  • Tennessee Titans — 25/1
  • Buffalo Bills — 33/1

2019 NFL NFC Conference – Odds to Win 

View this post on Instagram

Pretending our way to 13-3 😏

A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) on

  • San Francisco 49ers — 5/4
  • New Orleans Saints — 11/4
  • Green Bay Packers — 4/1
  • Philadelphia Eagles –12/1
  • Seattle Seahawks — 12/1
  • Minnesota Vikings –14/1
NFL Draft Order 2020: Top 20 Picks Set

NFL Draft Order 2020: Top 20 Picks Set

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible. 

Read More:
SportsBetting Odds,NFL,Super Bowl,Super Bowl 54
COED Writer
Josh SanchezCOED Writer
Josh became editor at COED in 2016 and is also the Editor-in-Chief of Campus Sports. He studied journalism at Seton Hill University and is a member of the FWAA and USBWA. His work has been featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN.com, FOXSports.com, CBSSSports.com, along with others. You can contact Josh at: josh.sanchez@teamcoed.com.
  • 10678531520930918