Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds for Wildcard Weekend

The 2019-20 NFL regular season has wrapped up and it’s time for the NFL Playoffs. With Wildcard Weekend set to officially kickoff this weekend, the oddsmakers continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Entering the postseason, the top four seeds in the playoff field — the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints — are the expected favorites.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds as we prepare to enter Wildcard Weekend of the NFL Playoffs can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Wildcard Weekend

Baltimore Ravens — 11/5

Kansas City Chiefs — 4/1

San Francisco 49ers — 4/1

New Orleans Saints — 6/1

Green Bay Packers — 10/1

New England Patriots — 10/1

Philadelphia Eagles — 25/1

Seattle Seahawks — 25/1

Minnesota Vikings — 33/1

Houston Texans — 40/1

Tennessee Titans — 40/1

Buffalo Bills — 50/1

Super Bowl LIII Line

NFC — +3

AFC — -3

Over/Under — 49½

Who will win Super Bowl LIII?

NFC Team — +120 (6/5)

AFC Team — -140 (5/7)

2019 NFL AFC Conference – Odds to Win

Baltimore Ravens — 5/6

Kansas City Chiefs — 2/1

New England Patriots — 6/1

Houston Texans — 20/1

Tennessee Titans — 25/1

Buffalo Bills — 33/1

2019 NFL NFC Conference – Odds to Win

San Francisco 49ers — 5/4

New Orleans Saints — 11/4

Green Bay Packers — 4/1

Philadelphia Eagles –12/1

Seattle Seahawks — 12/1

Minnesota Vikings –14/1

