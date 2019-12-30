NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket 2020: Full List of Games

The NFL Playoff field is set. Following a thrilling Week 17 that went down to the wire with the NFC West being determined by inches, we now know the 12 teams that will be battling it out in the postseason in hopes of reaching Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.

The postseason action kicks off on Wildcard Weekend on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots.

On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.

When will your favorite team be taking the field on the road to Super Bowl LIV?

A full look at the 2019-2020 NFL Playoffs schedule can be seen below.

NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket

AFC and NFC Wild Card

Saturday, January 4

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, January 5

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC

AFC and NFC Divisional Round

Saturday, January 11

Lower seed (Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota) at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC

Lower seed (Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee) at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday, January 12

Higher seed (New England/Houston/Buffalo) at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Higher seed (New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle) at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, NBC

AFC Championship Game

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS

NFC Championship Game

Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox