NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket 2020: Full List of Games

The NFL Playoff field is set. Following a thrilling Week 17 that went down to the wire with the NFC West being determined by inches, we now know the 12 teams that will be battling it out in the postseason in hopes of reaching Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida.
The postseason action kicks off on Wildcard Weekend on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots.
On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl 54 will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The championship game will air live on FOX with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth, while Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink, and Chris Myers provide updates from the sidelines.
When will your favorite team be taking the field on the road to Super Bowl LIV?
A full look at the 2019-2020 NFL Playoffs schedule can be seen below.
NFL Playoffs Schedule & Bracket
AFC and NFC Wild Card
Saturday, January 4
- Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
- Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS
Sunday, January 5
- Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox
- Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET, NBC
AFC and NFC Divisional Round
Saturday, January 11
- Lower seed (Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota) at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET, NBC
- Lower seed (Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee) at Baltimore Ravens, CBS, 8:15 p.m. ET, CBS
Sunday, January 12
- Higher seed (New England/Houston/Buffalo) at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS
- Higher seed (New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle) at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET, NBC
AFC Championship Game
- Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET, CBS
NFC Championship Game
- Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET, Fox
Super Bowl LIV
- Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Fox