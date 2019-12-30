The 2019-20 NFL regular season is in the books and the 12 lucky teams that are still alive in the hunt for Super Bowl LIV are beginning to look ahead at the postseason. For the 20 teams that did not reach the NFL Playoffs, however, it is time to look ahead at the upcoming NFL Draft where they can plug holes that will improve their rosters for next season.

Following the conclusion of Week 17, we now know the official draft order for the top 20 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The No. 1 overall selection — which is currently projected to be LSU Tigers star quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow — belongs to the Cincinnati Bengals. The move would bring Burrow, a former Ohio State Buckeye, back to Ohio.

Sitting behind Cincinnati is the Washington Redskins, who appear to be in a position to land Ohio State Buckeyes star pass rusher Chase Young at No. 2.

Rounding out the top five picks are the Detroit Lions, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins.

Where is your favorite team set to pick in the upcoming draft?

A full look at the 2020 NFL Draft order can be seen below.

2020 NFL Draft Order

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

4. New York Giants (4-12)

5 Miami Dolphins (5-11)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

11. New York Jets (7-9)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

13. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

18. Miami Dolphins (via Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (via Chicago Bears 8-8)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams 9-7)

*** picks 21 through 32 will be determined by order of playoff elimination

The postseason action kicks off on Wildcard Weekend on Saturday, January 4 with an AFC doubleheader featuring the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots. On Sunday, January 5, the NFC takes center stage with the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles.