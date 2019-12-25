Disney Magical Christmas Parade Live Stream 2019: How to Watch Online

Merry Christmas, everyone! The big holiday is finally here which means it is also time for the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. There will be two parades on Wednesday morning — one at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the other at the Disneyland Resort in California.

The special — which airs on ABC — will be hosted by Glee star Matthew Morrison, former Spice Girl Emma Bunton, and Jesse Palmer.

Sting, Shaggy, Pentatonix, Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal, Portugal. The Man, Ally Brooke and the cast of the new Disney+ series, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be among the performers.

All of the information you need to catch the Christmas Day parade can be seen below.

Disney Magical Christmas Parade Viewing Details

Date: Wednesday, December 25

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (check local listings)

How To Watch Disney Magical Christmas Parade Live Stream Online

You can watch Disney Magical Christmas Parade online via ABC’s website. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can live stream the Disney Magical Christmas Parade online through DIRECTV NOW. DIRECTV offers a free seven-day trial, so you’ll receive a full seven days free before your paid membership begins. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged. DIRECTV NOW is available on Desktop, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast.

You can also watch the Disney Magical Christmas Parade through Sling TV. Sling TV is service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computer or mobile device for a monthly fee. It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Blue package includes ABC and costs $25 a month, but like DIRECTV NOW you can sign up for a free seven-day trial and if you cancel your subscription within a week, you will not be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app for your computer to start watching.

Please note ABC on Sling TV & DIRECTV NOW is only available in: Chicago, Fresno, Houston, L.A., New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Raleigh-Durham.

How To Live Disney Magical Christmas Parade on Mobile

If you would like to live stream Disney Magical Christmas Parade on your phone, tablet or mobile device, you can do so by downloading the ABC App. The ABC App is available on the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Fire. Once you download the app, log in with your cable provider information.

You can also watch the TV show on the Sling app. Sign up for a free Sling trial and download their app from the App store or Google Play store. There is also a Sling app for Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

DIRECTV also has an DIRECTV NOW app on App Store and Google Play store where you can watch Disney Magical Christmas Parade for free if you sign up for the seven-day trial and cancel it before the trial period ends.