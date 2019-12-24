UFC Champ Jon Jones Gives Winter Coats to the Homeless For the Holiday

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was feeling the holiday spirit recently and decided to give the gift of giving to the homeless community in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Jones his days of Christmas handing out tens of thousands of dollars worth of brand new winter coats to those who are in need.

Jones bought 600 winter coats at Burlington Coat Factory and on Monday, December 23 — also known as Festivus or Christmas Eve Eve — handing out the coats and a free lunch.

The UFC champion loaded up a U-Haul full of the supplies before heading over and handing out the goods to a crowd of nearly 500 people.

“We have a lot of homeless, we have a lot of mentally ill in this community, and a lot of these guys are just misunderstood,” Jones told local news outlet KRQE. “They need help, and keeping them warm is just going to be a great start for a better future.”

“My way of saying thanks to the beautiful city of Albuquerque for showing me love over the years. I literally pray for this city every day,” he added in the caption of a video showing off his Christmas haul. “Merry Christmas guys.”

Jones also shared photos on Instagram and a brief, simple message.

“It’s a blessing to give, spread love,” he wrote.

It’s always great to see people giving back to the communities in need.

After the holiday passes, Jones will turn his full attention to his upcoming light heavyweight championship defense at UFC 247 on February 8, 2020, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones will be putting his 205-pound title on the line against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes. The main card will air only on pay-per-view.