LOOK: Doo Ho Choi Broke Arm In Round 1 of UFC Busan Loss

“The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi suffered a second-round TKO loss to Charles Jourdain on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 23 in his home country of South Korea over the weekend. It was Choi’s first action in over a year and unfortunately, he will be returning to the sidelines while he recovers from an injury suffered during the bout.
According to Kumite TV’s John Hyon Ko on Twitter, The Korean Superboy suffered a fractured arm in the opening round of the night.
While Choi will have to spend some valuable time recovering from the injury before he can return to the cage in 2020, the good news is he earned a $50,000 bonus along with Jourdain for their thrilling Fight of the Night Performance.
An x-ray of Choi’s arm has since surfaced on social media.
오늘 UFC 최두호 선수 시합의 경우, 1 라운드 경기중 팔 골절을 당하는 상황이 있었다고 합니다. 1 라운드 후반부터 팔에 이상을 느꼈는데, 골절인지 모르고 2 라운드를 감행했다고 합니다. 23일 월요일 수술 예정입니다. @koreansuperboy UFC 부산 대회를 준비하신 한국 선수분들 모두 고생 많으셨습니다. 그리고 정찬성 선수, 승리 축하드리고 한국에서 최초로 챔피언이 나오길 기대하겠습니다. #UFC #정찬성 #최두호 #강경호 #정다운 #정다운 #박준용 #최승우 #마동현 #몬스터짐 #바이탈필라테스
Ouch.
Wish The Korean Superboy a speedy recovery.
A full look at the results from UFC on ESPN+ 23 can be seen below.
UFC on ESPN+ 23 Results
MAIN CARD
- Chan Sung Jung def. Frankie Edgar via first-round TKO (3:18)
- Volkan Oezdemir def. Aleksandar Rakic via split decision
- Charles Jourdain def. Doo Ho Choi via second-round TKO (4:32)
- Da Un Jung def. Mike Rodriguez via first-round KO (1:04)
- Jun Yong Park def. Marc-Andre Barriault via UD (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Kyung Ho Kang def. Liu Pingyuan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Ciryl Gane def. Tanner Boser via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Seungwoo Choi def. Suman Mokhtarian via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25)
- Omar Morales def. Dong Hyun Ma via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)
- Alexandre Pantoja def. Matt Schnell via KO (punch) at 4:17 of R1
- Raoni Barcelos def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Amanda Lemos def. Miranda Granger via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of R1
- Heili Alateng def. Ryan Benoit via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)