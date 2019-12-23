LOOK: Doo Ho Choi Broke Arm In Round 1 of UFC Busan Loss

“The Korean Superboy” Doo Ho Choi suffered a second-round TKO loss to Charles Jourdain on the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 23 in his home country of South Korea over the weekend. It was Choi’s first action in over a year and unfortunately, he will be returning to the sidelines while he recovers from an injury suffered during the bout.

According to Kumite TV’s John Hyon Ko on Twitter, The Korean Superboy suffered a fractured arm in the opening round of the night.

While Choi will have to spend some valuable time recovering from the injury before he can return to the cage in 2020, the good news is he earned a $50,000 bonus along with Jourdain for their thrilling Fight of the Night Performance.

An x-ray of Choi’s arm has since surfaced on social media.

Ouch.

Wish The Korean Superboy a speedy recovery.

A full look at the results from UFC on ESPN+ 23 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 23 Results

MAIN CARD

Chan Sung Jung def. Frankie Edgar via first-round TKO (3:18)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Aleksandar Rakic via split decision

Charles Jourdain def. Doo Ho Choi via second-round TKO (4:32)

Da Un Jung def. Mike Rodriguez via first-round KO (1:04)

Jun Yong Park def. Marc-Andre Barriault via UD (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kyung Ho Kang def. Liu Pingyuan via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Ciryl Gane def. Tanner Boser via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Seungwoo Choi def. Suman Mokhtarian via unanimous decision (29-26, 29-26, 29-25)

Omar Morales def. Dong Hyun Ma via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Matt Schnell via KO (punch) at 4:17 of R1

Raoni Barcelos def. Said Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Amanda Lemos def. Miranda Granger via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:43 of R1

Heili Alateng def. Ryan Benoit via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)