Justin Gaethje Pays Off Student Lunch Debt at 2 Denver Schools

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in mixed martial arts. Now, he is bringing some excitement to students at two schools in the Denver Public School District just in time for the holiday season.

According to 9News, Gaethje paid off $1,538 in student lunch death that had accumulated through the first semester.

The donation was made to West Early College High School and Middle School.

“West Early College families received a wonderful holiday gift today. Shout out to Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje who is a champion UFC fighter and friend to our Cowboys. We love and appreciate your generous gift! Thank you,” West Early College High School and Middle School wrote on Facebook.

Ana Mendoza, executive principal of West Early College, thanked Gaethje for the donation.

“It was just kind of a speechless moment,” said Ana Mendoza said. “It was just very emotional for me to know that our families don’t have to worry. Super humble guy. Super humble. But a big angel. A big, tough-looking angel.”

It is the small gestures like that which can go a long way.

It was just a few weeks ago that San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman donated to the local Cabrillo Middle School to clear the student lunch debt at the school. Student lunch debt is a major issue that impacts kids from lower-income households who may not even get a meal at home. Luckily, there are athletes like Gaethje and Sherman who are willing to step up and make a difference where they can.