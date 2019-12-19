UFC 245 Fight Motion: Watch Video Highlights In Super Slow-Motion

The Ultimate Fighting Championship capped off a busy 2019 pay-per-view schedule with UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 14. The star-studded event featured a whopping three title fights on the loaded main card.

In the main event, Kamaru Usman was able to retain his welterweight championship with a fifth-round TKO win over Colby Covington, who suffered a broken jaw in the bout.

The co-main event, meanwhile, saw Alexander Volkanovski kick his way to victory to dethrone Max Holloway and capture the UFC featherweight championship. Then, there was two-division women’s champion Amanda Nunes who imposed her will against former women’s featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie.

To relive the action, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has called on its high-definition, super slow-motion cameras to deliver the promotion’s one-of-a-kind “UFC 245: Fight Motion” highlights. The highlights give you a better idea of just how punishing and damaging the best strikes of the night were.

You can check out the full super slow-motion video highlights from “UFC 245: Fight Motion” below.

If you missed out on Saturday night’s action, we have you covered.

A full look at the results from UFC 245 can be seen below.

UFC 245 Results

Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington via TKO (strikes) – Round 5, 4:10

Alexander Volkanovski def. Max Holloway via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 50-45)

Amanda Nunes def. Germaine de Randamie via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 49-45)

Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Petr Yan def. Urijah Faber via knockout (head kick) – Round 3, 0:43

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 1:30

Irene Aldana def. Ketlen Vieira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 4:51

Omari Akhmedov def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Brown def. Ben Saunders via knockout (strikes) – Round 2, 4:55

Chase Hooper def. Daniel Teymur via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:34

Brandon Moreno def. Kai Kara-France via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Jessica Eye def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Punahele Soriano def. Oskar Piechota via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:17