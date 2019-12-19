College Football Bowl Gift Guide 2019: Full List Of Player Gifts

The college football bowl season is officially underway with a jam-packed schedule full of games that will keep fans entertained through early 2020.

Bowl season concludes with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 13, 2020. The College Football Playoff semifinal games will air on Saturday, December 28. This year, the semifinals will take place in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

With bowl season just around the corner, it’s time to look at the bowl game gifts each and every player will receive for participating in their respective bowl game.

As is always the case, some bowl gifts are better than others, with players in the bigger, higher profile games receiving better gifts. From fanny packs to gift cards, watches and an “iconic gift” for national championship participants, there is plenty of swag to go around.

Of course, to ensure the gifts satisfy NCAA rules, the gift packages cannot be worth more than $550.

The complete college football bowl gift guide can be seen below, via Sports Business Daily.

College Football Bowl Gift Guide

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl | Dec. 20, 2 p.m., ESPN

Nassau, Bahamas | Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

■ Gift suite; board shorts; Yeti Rambler bottle; towel; pin; string backpack

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Frisco, Texas | Toyota Stadium

■ Gift suite; Justin cowboy hat; football; college football 150th anniversary coin; lapel pin; Blingware cup; beanie

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl | Dec. 21, noon, ABC

Atlanta | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

■ Gift suite; headphones; backpack; beanie

New Mexico Bowl | Dec. 21, 2 p.m., ESPN

Albuquerque, N.M. | Dreamstyle Stadium

■ Gift suite; Oakley Holbrook sunglasses; Oakley Gearbox backpack; beanie; water bottle

Cure Bowl | Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN

Orlando | Exploria Stadium

■ Watch; Bluetooth backpack; warm-up jacket and pants; Sportek long sleeve T-shirt; mid-fit structured hat; Pebble Beach slides

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl | Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Boca Raton, Fla. | FAU Stadium

■ Online gift suite; assortment of bowl-branded items

Camellia Bowl | Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

Montgomery, Ala. | Cramton Bowl

■ Gift suite; Fossil watch; ESPN-branded Samsonite rolling bag and beanie; football

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl | Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Las Vegas | Sam Boyd Stadium

■ Gift suite; socks; beanie; portable charger

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Dec. 21, 9 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

■ Gift Suite; Fossil watch

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl | Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Tampa | Raymond James Stadium

■ Gift suite

SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl | Dec. 24, 8 p.m., ESPN

Honolulu | Aloha Stadium

■ Gift suite; Kahala aloha shirt; Oakley backpack and sunglasses; performance T-shirt; beach towel; surf trunks

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl | Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN

Shreveport, La. | Independence Stadium

■ Gift suite; Timely Watch Co. watch; beanie; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; football

Quick Lane Bowl | Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN

Detroit | Ford Field

■ Best Buy gift card; JBL E55BT over-ear wireless headphones by Harman; Sticker Genius life-sized PhotoSlap decal for each participant of his likeness; hoodie; T-shirt; pom hat; backpack and tag; football; mini helmet

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman | Dec. 27, noon, ESPN

Annapolis, Md. | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

■ Attempts to obtain the list from the committee were unsuccessful.

New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN

New York | Yankee Stadium

■ JBL/Harmon gift card; a variety of New Era products

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl | Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m., ESPN

Houston | NRG Stadium

■ Gift suite; Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card; Justin cowboy hat; belt buckle; bandana; Adidas duffle bag, shoe bag and toiletry bag

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | Dec. 27, 8 p.m., FS1

San Diego | SDCCU Stadium

■ Gift suite; Fossil watch; wireless speaker

Cheez-It Bowl | Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Phoenix | Chase Field

■ GoPro Hero 7 with accessories and carrying case; Fossil watch; Oakley sunglasses; Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; Ice Shaker insulated bottle; Branded Bills cap and travel case

Camping World Bowl | Dec. 28, noon, ABC

Orlando | Camping World Stadium

■ $400 Best Buy gift card; watch; Herschel backpack with luggage tag

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Dec. 28, noon, ESPN

Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium

■ Would not disclose gifts.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) | Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Glendale, Ariz. | State Farm Stadium

■ PlayStation PS4 gift package; Fossil watch; Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; Ice Shaker insulated bottle

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) | Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

■ $390 Vanilla Visa gift card; Fossil watch; football

Servpro First Responder Bowl | Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

Dallas | Gerald J. Ford Stadium

■ Gift suite; Parkland duffle bag; football; Nine Line Apparel patriotic athletic wear

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl | Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN

Nashville | Nissan Stadium

■ Gift suite; Fossil watch

Redbox Bowl | Dec. 30, 4 p.m., Fox

Santa Clara, Calif. | Levi’s Stadium

■ Nintendo Switch Lite; Nixon watch; Turtle Beach gaming headphones; Herschel Supply Co. backpack; Goodr sunglasses

Capital One Orange Bowl | Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN

Miami Gardens, Fla. | Hard Rock Stadium

■ Gift suite; Tourneau watch; full-sized split helmet

Belk Bowl | Dec. 31, noon, ESPN

Charlotte | Bank of America Stadium

■ Shopping trip to Belk department store; Wenger watch

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS

El Paso, Texas | Sun Bowl

■ Gift suite; Timely Watch Co. Silvertone watch; Majestic Pro-Base fleece pullover; Ogio Excelsior backpack; New Era cap; coin

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m., ESPN

Memphis | Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

■ Bass Pro Shops shopping trip; Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II; Caravelle by Bulova watch; Nike athletic shoes, sport sandals, backpack and sunglasses; football

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl | Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN

Tucson, Ariz. | Arizona Stadium

■ Gift suite; Herschel Supply Co. Chapter travel kit; New Era insulated beanie

Valero Alamo Bowl | Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

San Antonio | Alamodome

■ Apple AirPods Pro; $115 Amazon gift card; Michael Kors watch; helmet; team panoramic photo

VRBO Citrus Bowl | Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC

Orlando | Camping World Stadium

■ $400 Best Buy gift card; watch; Herschel backpack with luggage tag

Outback Bowl | Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN

Tampa | Raymond James Stadium

■ Fossil watch; $125 Amazon gift card; Jostens ring; Outback Steakhouse gift card; hat

Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual | Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN

Pasadena, Calif. | Rose Bowl

■ Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty snapback adjustable hat

Allstate Sugar Bowl | Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans | Mercedes-Benz Superdome

■ Gift suite; Armani Exchange watch; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; New Era hat; Rock ‘Em socks; performance hooded T-shirt

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Jan. 2, 3 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham, Ala. | Legion Field

■ Gift suite; coin; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; bucket hat

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Jan. 2, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jacksonville | TIAA Bank Field

■ Noise-canceling headphones and bluetooth speaker inside a personalized box; Maui Jim Sunglasses with fitting; Fossil watch; backpack; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Boise, Idaho | Albertsons Stadium

■ Gift suite; Thule Achiever computer backpack; Herschel Supply Co. hip pack; beanie; coin

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m., ESPN

Fort Worth, Texas | Amon G. Carter Stadium

■ Gift suite; college football 150th anniversary coin; beanie; neck pillow; football; Nine Line Apparel patriotic athletic wear

The Lending Tree Bowl | Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Mobile, Ala. | Ladd-Peebles Stadium

■ Gift suite; personalized noise-canceling headphones and charging bank; Fossil watch; Herschel Supply Co. backpack

College Football Playoff National Championship | Jan. 13, 8 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans | Mercedes-Benz Superdome

■ Would not disclose gifts.