College Football Bowl Gift Guide 2019: Full List Of Player Gifts

The college football bowl season is officially underway with a jam-packed schedule full of games that will keep fans entertained through early 2020.
Bowl season concludes with the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 13, 2020. The College Football Playoff semifinal games will air on Saturday, December 28. This year, the semifinals will take place in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
With bowl season just around the corner, it’s time to look at the bowl game gifts each and every player will receive for participating in their respective bowl game.
As is always the case, some bowl gifts are better than others, with players in the bigger, higher profile games receiving better gifts. From fanny packs to gift cards, watches and an “iconic gift” for national championship participants, there is plenty of swag to go around.
Of course, to ensure the gifts satisfy NCAA rules, the gift packages cannot be worth more than $550.
The complete college football bowl gift guide can be seen below, via Sports Business Daily.
College Football Bowl Gift Guide
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl | Dec. 20, 2 p.m., ESPN
Nassau, Bahamas | Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
■ Gift suite; board shorts; Yeti Rambler bottle; towel; pin; string backpack
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Frisco, Texas | Toyota Stadium
■ Gift suite; Justin cowboy hat; football; college football 150th anniversary coin; lapel pin; Blingware cup; beanie
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl | Dec. 21, noon, ABC
Atlanta | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
■ Gift suite; headphones; backpack; beanie
New Mexico Bowl | Dec. 21, 2 p.m., ESPN
Albuquerque, N.M. | Dreamstyle Stadium
■ Gift suite; Oakley Holbrook sunglasses; Oakley Gearbox backpack; beanie; water bottle
Cure Bowl | Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Orlando | Exploria Stadium
■ Watch; Bluetooth backpack; warm-up jacket and pants; Sportek long sleeve T-shirt; mid-fit structured hat; Pebble Beach slides
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl | Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Boca Raton, Fla. | FAU Stadium
■ Online gift suite; assortment of bowl-branded items
Camellia Bowl | Dec. 21, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
Montgomery, Ala. | Cramton Bowl
■ Gift suite; Fossil watch; ESPN-branded Samsonite rolling bag and beanie; football
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl | Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Las Vegas | Sam Boyd Stadium
■ Gift suite; socks; beanie; portable charger
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Dec. 21, 9 p.m., ESPN
New Orleans | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
■ Gift Suite; Fossil watch
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl | Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Tampa | Raymond James Stadium
■ Gift suite
SoFi Hawai‘i Bowl | Dec. 24, 8 p.m., ESPN
Honolulu | Aloha Stadium
■ Gift suite; Kahala aloha shirt; Oakley backpack and sunglasses; performance T-shirt; beach towel; surf trunks
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl | Dec. 26, 4 p.m., ESPN
Shreveport, La. | Independence Stadium
■ Gift suite; Timely Watch Co. watch; beanie; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; football
Quick Lane Bowl | Dec. 26, 8 p.m., ESPN
Detroit | Ford Field
■ Best Buy gift card; JBL E55BT over-ear wireless headphones by Harman; Sticker Genius life-sized PhotoSlap decal for each participant of his likeness; hoodie; T-shirt; pom hat; backpack and tag; football; mini helmet
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman | Dec. 27, noon, ESPN
Annapolis, Md. | Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
■ Attempts to obtain the list from the committee were unsuccessful.
New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Dec. 27, 3:20 p.m., ESPN
New York | Yankee Stadium
■ JBL/Harmon gift card; a variety of New Era products
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl | Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m., ESPN
Houston | NRG Stadium
■ Gift suite; Academy Sports + Outdoors gift card; Justin cowboy hat; belt buckle; bandana; Adidas duffle bag, shoe bag and toiletry bag
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | Dec. 27, 8 p.m., FS1
San Diego | SDCCU Stadium
■ Gift suite; Fossil watch; wireless speaker
Cheez-It Bowl | Dec. 27, 10:15 p.m., ESPN
Phoenix | Chase Field
■ GoPro Hero 7 with accessories and carrying case; Fossil watch; Oakley sunglasses; Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; Ice Shaker insulated bottle; Branded Bills cap and travel case
Camping World Bowl | Dec. 28, noon, ABC
Orlando | Camping World Stadium
■ $400 Best Buy gift card; watch; Herschel backpack with luggage tag
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Dec. 28, noon, ESPN
Arlington, Texas | AT&T Stadium
■ Would not disclose gifts.
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) | Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN
Glendale, Ariz. | State Farm Stadium
■ PlayStation PS4 gift package; Fossil watch; Ogio Shuttle Pack backpack; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; Ice Shaker insulated bottle
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal) | Dec. 28, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN
Atlanta | Mercedes-Benz Stadium
■ $390 Vanilla Visa gift card; Fossil watch; football
Servpro First Responder Bowl | Dec. 30, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
Dallas | Gerald J. Ford Stadium
■ Gift suite; Parkland duffle bag; football; Nine Line Apparel patriotic athletic wear
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl | Dec. 30, 4 p.m., ESPN
Nashville | Nissan Stadium
■ Gift suite; Fossil watch
Redbox Bowl | Dec. 30, 4 p.m., Fox
Santa Clara, Calif. | Levi’s Stadium
■ Nintendo Switch Lite; Nixon watch; Turtle Beach gaming headphones; Herschel Supply Co. backpack; Goodr sunglasses
Capital One Orange Bowl | Dec. 30, 8 p.m., ESPN
Miami Gardens, Fla. | Hard Rock Stadium
■ Gift suite; Tourneau watch; full-sized split helmet
Belk Bowl | Dec. 31, noon, ESPN
Charlotte | Bank of America Stadium
■ Shopping trip to Belk department store; Wenger watch
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Dec. 31, 2 p.m., CBS
El Paso, Texas | Sun Bowl
■ Gift suite; Timely Watch Co. Silvertone watch; Majestic Pro-Base fleece pullover; Ogio Excelsior backpack; New Era cap; coin
AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m., ESPN
Memphis | Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
■ Bass Pro Shops shopping trip; Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker II; Caravelle by Bulova watch; Nike athletic shoes, sport sandals, backpack and sunglasses; football
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl | Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Tucson, Ariz. | Arizona Stadium
■ Gift suite; Herschel Supply Co. Chapter travel kit; New Era insulated beanie
Valero Alamo Bowl | Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
San Antonio | Alamodome
■ Apple AirPods Pro; $115 Amazon gift card; Michael Kors watch; helmet; team panoramic photo
VRBO Citrus Bowl | Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ABC
Orlando | Camping World Stadium
■ $400 Best Buy gift card; watch; Herschel backpack with luggage tag
Outback Bowl | Jan. 1, 1 p.m., ESPN
Tampa | Raymond James Stadium
■ Fossil watch; $125 Amazon gift card; Jostens ring; Outback Steakhouse gift card; hat
Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual | Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN
Pasadena, Calif. | Rose Bowl
■ Gift suite; Fossil watch; Ogio backpack; New Era 9Fifty snapback adjustable hat
Allstate Sugar Bowl | Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN
New Orleans | Mercedes-Benz Superdome
■ Gift suite; Armani Exchange watch; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; New Era hat; Rock ‘Em socks; performance hooded T-shirt
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Jan. 2, 3 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham, Ala. | Legion Field
■ Gift suite; coin; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book; bucket hat
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Jan. 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
Jacksonville | TIAA Bank Field
■ Noise-canceling headphones and bluetooth speaker inside a personalized box; Maui Jim Sunglasses with fitting; Fossil watch; backpack; “History of The Bowls: Celebrating the Good of The Game” book
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Boise, Idaho | Albertsons Stadium
■ Gift suite; Thule Achiever computer backpack; Herschel Supply Co. hip pack; beanie; coin
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | Jan. 4, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
Fort Worth, Texas | Amon G. Carter Stadium
■ Gift suite; college football 150th anniversary coin; beanie; neck pillow; football; Nine Line Apparel patriotic athletic wear
The Lending Tree Bowl | Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Mobile, Ala. | Ladd-Peebles Stadium
■ Gift suite; personalized noise-canceling headphones and charging bank; Fossil watch; Herschel Supply Co. backpack
College Football Playoff National Championship | Jan. 13, 8 p.m., ESPN
New Orleans | Mercedes-Benz Superdome
■ Would not disclose gifts.