Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds: Updated Odds for NFL Week 16

The 2019-20 NFL regular season is winding down as we enter the penultimate weekend with Week 16. With only a few games left to play, a handful of playoff spots and division titles remain up for grabs. The oddsmakers, meanwhile, continue to look at the league to determine who should be favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the season.

Entering Week 16, MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (2/1) continue to be the odds on favorite to win Super Bowl 54.

The New England Patriots (9/2), Kansas City Chiefs (6/1), New Orleans Saints (6/1), and San Francisco 49ers (7/1) are the only other teams to have better than 10-to-1 odds. The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, sit exactly at 10/1.

The teams who were taken off the board from a week ago are the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Indianapolis Colts.

Week 16 of the NFL season officially gets underway on Saturday, December 21 with a triple-header featuring the Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers.

Where does your favorite team stand in the eyes of the oddsmakers?

A full look at the updated Super Bowl 54 odds can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

Super Bowl 54 Betting Odds – Week 16

Baltimore Ravens — 2/1

New England Patriots — 9/2

Kansas City Chiefs — 6/1

New Orleans Saints — 6/1

San Francisco 49ers — 7/1

Seattle Seahawks — 10/1

Green Bay Packers — 14/1

Minnesota Vikings — 25/1

Dallas Cowboys — 33/1

Houston Texans — 33/1

Buffalo Bills — 40/1

Philadelphia Eagles — 40/1

Pittsburgh Steelers — 66/1

Tennessee Titans — 66/1

Los Angeles Rams — 150/1

Cleveland Browns — 500/1

Oakland Raiders — 1000/1

Chicago Bears — Off the Board

Denver Broncos — Off the Board

Indianapolis Colts — Off the Board

Carolina Panthers — Off the Board

Jacksonville Jaguars — Off the Board

Los Angeles Chargers — Off the Board

New York Jets — Off the Board

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Off the Board

Washington Redskins — Off the Board

Who do you think will take home the Lombardi Trophy? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.