San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman is in the giving mood. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Santa Clara Unified School District announced that Sherman has donated to the local Cabrillo Middle School in order to make a significant donation.

The school has announced that Sherman made a donation in order to clear the student lunch debt at the school in order to help out families ahead of the holiday season.

Sherman made his donation through his foundation, Blanket Coverage.

“We have found that eliminating student lunch debt is one way to help assist students and their families in relieving some of the stress that comes with attending school on a daily basis,” Sherman’s foundation said in a letter to the school, according to CBS San Francisco-Bay Area.

“The last thing any child should have to worry about is being able to afford eating breakfast and lunch at school; we aim to do our part in eliminating that obstacle.”

Blanket Coverage, The Richard Sherman Family Foundation — we are so thankful for your generosity this holiday season!… Posted by Santa Clara Unified School District on Tuesday, November 26, 2019

The school added: “We are so thankful for your generosity this holiday season! Richard Sherman hand-delivered the check himself to Cabrillo Middle School’s Principal Stan Garber, clearing all students’ lunch debt so that they have one less worry in their lives.”

This is the type of spirit we love to see — especially during the holiday season where families across the country struggle to keep food on their tables. By making the donation, Sherman relieves some of that stress from the families’ home lives while helping to ensure the children can have at least one meal a day.

Kudos to you, Richard Sherman.

