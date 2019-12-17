UFC 245 Fighter Salaries: Total Payroll Tops $4 Million

The Ultimate Fighting Championship capped off a busy year on pay-per-view with UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured three championship bouts, with a disclosed payroll of $4,096,000.

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman picked up $500,000 for his title defense against Colby Covington, who also brought home $500,000.

New featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski earned $250,000 while former champ Max Holloway took home $350,000. And in the women’s bantamweight title fight, two-division champion Amanda Nunes earned $450,000 while Germaine de Randamie earned $100,000.

Other fighters who earned six-figures are former featherweight champion Jose Aldo ($400,000), Urijah Faber ($250,000), Marlon Moraes ($220,000), Matt Brown ($160,000), Petry Yan ($132,000), and Omari Akhmedov ($110,000).

The figures released do not include any money from outside sponsors. UFC 245 purses also exclude any undisclosed locker room bonuses and required Reebok outfitting pay or any of the $50,000 for Fight of the Night and Performance of the night bonuses.

A full look at the reported UFC 245 payouts can be seen below.

UFC 245 Fighter Salaries

Kamaru Usman: $500,000 (no win bonus) def. Colby Covington: $500,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $250,000 (no win bonus) def. Max Holloway: $350,000

Amanda Nunes: $450,000 (includes $100,000 win bonus) def. Germaine de Randamie: $100,000

Marlon Moraes: $220,000 (includes $110,000 win bonus) def. Jose Aldo: $400,000

Petr Yan: $132,000 (includes $66,000 win bonus) def. Urijah Faber: $250,000

Geoff Neal: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Mike Perry: $90,000

Irene Aldana: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Ketlen Vieira: $33,000

Omari Akhmedov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus) def. Ian Heinisch: $50,000

Matt Brown: $160,000 (includes $80,000 win bonus) def. Ben Saunders: $35,000

Chase Hooper: $48,000 (includes $24,000 win bonus) def. Daniel Teymur: $18,000

Brandon Moreno: $62,000 (includes $31,000 win bonus) def. Kai Kara-France: $25,000

Jessica Eye: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus) def. Viviane Araujo: $45,000

Puna Soriano: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Oskar Piechota: $20,000