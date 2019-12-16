NFL Betting Odds 2019: Opening Lines & Totals for Week 16

There is still one game remaining in Week 15 of the 2019-20 NFL regular season, but with the final stretch of the season upon us, the oddsmakers are already looking ahead at will be a crucial Week 16 which begins on Saturday, December 21 with a special triple-header.

The three Saturday games are: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers.

The heaviest favorite of the week is the Seattle Seahawks, who are 10-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals. There are no other double-digit favorites and only one team, the Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) led by Lamar Jackson, is more than a one-touchdown favorite. Baltimore faces off against the division rival Cleveland Browns.

How do the oddsmakers see your favorite team’s chances ahead of the third-to-last week of the season?

A full look at the betting odds for Week 16 can be seen below, via BetOnline.ag.

NFL Week 16 Opening Lines & Totals

Houston Texans (-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Over/Under                   53

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (-7)
Over/Under                   38½

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (-6½)
Over/Under                   46

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons (-7)   –
Over/Under                   46

Baltimore Ravens (-9½) @ Cleveland Browns
Over/Under                   49½ 

New Orleans Saints (-1) @ Tennessee Titans
Over/Under                   TBD

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins (-2)
Over/Under                   42½

Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (-6½)
Over/Under                   37½

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2½) @ New York Jets
Over/Under 

Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins (-1)
Over/Under                   46½

Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts (-6½)
Over/Under                   46½

Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (-5½)
Over/Under                   47

Dallas Cowboys (-2½) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Over/Under                   48

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (-10)
Over/Under                   50

Kansas City Chiefs (-5) @ Chicago Bears
Over/Under                   45

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (-4)
Over/Under                   46

