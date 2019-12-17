Since the death of rapper Juice WRLD, fans and those around the music industry have paid their respects and performed tributes to the late-rapper. Now, Lil Bibby, a former rapper turned record executive, is making his first public comments about the rapper who he first helped discover.

Bibby and his brother G Money signed Juice WRLD to Grade A Productions after hearing his hit single “Lucid Dreams.” They would go on to sign a deal with Interscope Records to help Juice WRLD release his two studio albums.

Lil Bibby paid tribute to Juice WRLD on Instagram with a post that included a video of one of his freestyles.

“Young GOAT, Most talented I’ve ever witnessed. You will be missed. Watched you 1 take platinum records. Gonna miss u freestyling around the crib all day even though that shit got a lil irritating. Most genuine person I’ve ever met. Miss u, love u brother,” he wrote on Instagram.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.