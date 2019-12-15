WWE TLC Live Stream 2019: How to Watch Online

WWE returns on Sunday, December 15 with the 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Tables, Ladders, and Chairs will be headlined by a match between Bray Wyatt and The Miz. Bray will not be defending the WWE championship.

In fact, Bray Wyatt will not be entering the ring as “The Fiend” character. Instead, he will be sweatered up and bring the “Firefly Funhouse” to town.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship will be on the line when The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defend their titles against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. We will also see the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships being defended with The New Day taking on The Revival and The Viking Raiders putting their titles on the line in an open challenge match.

How can you tune in to TLC?

All of the information you need to see the upcoming event can be seen below.

WWE TLC 2019 Viewing Details

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2019

Start Time (pre-show): 6:30 P.M. EST

Start Time (main show): 7:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: WWE Network / Pay-Per-View

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Live Stream: Stream 1

How To Watch WWE TLC 2019

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 is available on the WWE Network. If you are not subscribed to WWE Network, you can sign up and receive the first 30 days free! After 30 days, it’s only $9.99 a month. It’s a great deal, considering how much of a back catalog WWE has put up. You will be able to watch all your favorite wrestling shows, including old-school action from WCW, ECW, NWA and WWE’s infamous Attitude Era.

You’ll also be able to watch each month’s big event live and on demand.

How To Stream WWE TLC on Your Phone and Tablet

Good news! If you have WWE Network subscription it works on all devices! To watch WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 on your tablet or mobile device, you’re going to need to download the WWE App. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Watch everything mentioned your phone or tablet. You can also keep up with news on the WWE App.

WWE TLC 2019 Match Card

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Tables, Ladders and Chairs match)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (c) vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Raw Tag Team Championship match: The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. TBD (open challenge match)

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz (non-title match)

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) (tables match)

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy