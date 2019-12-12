The music industry continues to mourn the loss of rising star Juice WRLD, and now his mother has spoken on his untimely death. Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace, issued a statement on her son’s passing while also opening up about his drug dependency.

She issued the statement to TMZ.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” she said. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction. We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

It was previously reported that Juice WRLD swallowed Percocets in an attempt to hide them from police officers and federal agents who were waiting at Chicago’s Midway Airport when his private jet landed on a flight from Los Angeles.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, text the Crisis Text Hotline at 741-741. You can also call SAMHSA’s National Helpline – 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service (in English and Spanish) for individuals and families facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

Juice WRLD passed away at age 21 on Sunday, December 8 after suffering seizures at Chicago’s Midway Airport in the early hours of the morning. Juice WRLD was transported to the local hospital before ultimately being declared dead. Juice WRLD had arrived in Chicago after taking a private jet from Los Angeles.

According to the report, Juice had taken “several unknown pills” before landing in Chicago and suffering his seizures. Members of the rapper’s team reportedly revealed the information to law enforcement. There was also a bottle of codeine cough syrup that was found.

In addition, 70-pounds of marijuana was seized from the plane.

Two members of Juice WRLD’s entourage — Chris Long and Henry Dean — were also arrested for possession of handguns. Both men were reportedly members of the rapper’s security team. charged with one misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon. Dean, meanwhile, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon at an airport and one count of possession of a high capacity magazine and piercing bullets.